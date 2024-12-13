Bhubaneswar: A shocking twist has emerged in the murder case of a seven-month pregnant woman in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The police investigation has revealed that the woman’s husband had killed her over an extramarital affair.

Earlier, there were reports that the woman (31) was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants, who tried to snatch her gold chain at Jhirdapali under Tikayatpali police limits in Bonai area of Sundargarh Wednesday night.

The police have arrested deceased Samyamayee Behera’s husband Deben Behera and his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Satya Narayan Behera in connection with the murder case.

Deben was working as a Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) at Gurundia while Satya Narayan is a police ASI in Rourkela city.

The cops have seized a gun and three live bullets in connection with the case.

According to police, Deben was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman from his locality. He had hatched a plot to eliminate his wife Samyamayee, who happens to be the cousin of Chhendipada MLA Agasti Behera.

The police had earlier detained Deben, Satya Narayan and a few others for questioning.

Earlier, there were reports that two armed miscreants had knocked on the door of the woman’s residence Wednesday night. They tried to snatch Samyamayee’s gold chain when she opened the door.

The miscreants shot her in the chest and fled with the gold chain when she resisted the snatching attempt.

Samyamayee was rushed to Bonai sub-divisional hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.