Cuttack: A man allegedly killed a neighbour woman by slitting her throat with a paniki (traditional vegetable cutter) at Potapokhari under CRRI police limits in Odisha's Cuttack city, today.

The deceased was identified as Priyatama Dalai (35). The accused, identified as Santosh Kumar Sinha, absconded after committing the crime.

"A dispute was prevailing between the two over a fence between the two houses. He had recently threatened the woman to kill her. Today, the matter took a violent turn as the accused attacked her with a paniki, leaving her critically injured. Though we rushed the victim to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, she was declared dead," said Arun Kumar Swain, ACP, Zone-I, Cuttack.

"The attack on the woman took place when her husband was not present in the house. We have formed a team to trace and apprehend the accused," the police official added.