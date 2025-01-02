Keonjhar: A man allegedly killed his wife with an arrow at Handibhanga village under Bamebari police limits in Odisha's Keonjhar district, late last night.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Chini Munda.

As per reports, the accused, Dasara Munda, was suspecting his wife of having an extramarital affair, for which frequent disputes were occurring between the two.

Last night, the dispute escalated once again, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Dasara attacked Chini with an arrow, which struck her in the chest.

This morning, Dasara and his family members took Chini to the Jhumphura Community Health Center for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

The police have detained the accused and initiated an investigation into the incident.