Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested a man from the Lok Seva Bhawan here for allegedly defrauding a job seeker of Rs 20 lakh by posing as a Section Officer and giving him a false promise of providing employment.

The accused was identified as Byasadev Rana (47), who hails from Narla area in Kalahandi district. He had been residing in Ekamra area of Bhubaneswar.

As per reports, Rana was identifying himself as a Section Officer of the Panchayati Raj Department by producing a fake identity card, using which he had been accessing the Lok Seva Bhawan illegally for several years. He allegedly duped people with false promises of providing them government jobs.

One of Rana's victims, a young man from Pipili in Puri district, lodged a complaint against him at the Capital Police Station. The complainant alleged that Rana took Rs 20 lakh from him by promising a government job in return. When Rana didn't provide him with the job, the youth approached the police.

On the basis of the complaint, the police carried out an investigation and arrested the accused near a gate of the Lok Seva Bhavan. He was produced before a local court.