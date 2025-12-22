Digapahandi (Ganjam): Distressed over alleged social ostracisation for more than a year, Santosh Behera of Babulibandha village under Digapahandi block has sought permission for euthanasia for himself and his family.

Raising the issue during a grievance redressal meeting on Monday, Santosh appeared before the District Collector, Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer and Tahsildar, accusing fellow villagers of boycotting his family socially.

Santosh alleged his family has been subjected to severe mental harassment, as villagers neither invite them to feasts nor include them in any auspicious or social occasions. He said when he earlier approached the Ganjam Collector seeking justice, he was advised to lodge a police complaint.

However, despite approaching the police, Santosh claimed no concrete action was taken and his complaint remained unaddressed. Left with no alternative, he said he was compelled to seek permission from the district administration for euthanasia.

According to Santosh, the social boycott began after his wife, Ranju Behera, unsuccessfully contested the sarpanch election. He alleged following her defeat, certain groups in the village led the move to ostracise the family.

He further claimed villagers who interact with his family are allegedly fined by those enforcing the boycott.