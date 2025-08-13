Jharsuguda: Convicting a man of sexually assaulting a visually-challenged minor girl, the Jharsuguda District POCSO Court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Additional Judge of the POCSO Court convicted the accused under Section 64(2)(k) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

The incident took place on May 2, when the visually challenged minor visited the accused’s house to listen television. Taking advantage of the fact that his family members were asleep, the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident.

The survivor later lodged a complaint at Rengali Police Station along with her father. Police registered the case (No. 105) and arrested the accused on May 8. A charge sheet was filed on May 28.

During the investigation, police relied on DNA sample analysis and forensic reports to establish the crime.

The court also directed the government to provide ₹10.5 lakh in compensation to the survivor.