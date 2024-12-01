Barang: A man allegedly poured petrol on his son and daughter-in-law and set them ablaze while they were having dinner. The shocking incident took place at Barasinga village under Barang police limits, last night.

The victims, identified as Dinabandhu Rout (40) and his wife Puja Rout (32), were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack with critical burn injuries.

Police have detained the accused, identified as Gobardhan Rout (65), for questioning.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that a family dispute led to the incident, though the exact reason remains unclear.

As per reports, the neighbours heard screams of the victims from the house at around 9 PM, following which they rushed to the scene and found the couple lying on the ground with severe burns.

On being informed by the locals, police reached the spot and rushed the victims to the hospital for treatment. The couple's condition was stated to be critical.

According to Dinabandhu, his father did the extreme act after a heated argument earlier in the evening.