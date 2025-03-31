Bhubaneswar: A property dispute turned violent at Banadurga slum in Bharatpur area of Bhubaneswar last night as a man allegedly severed his younger brother’s hand following a heated argument.

As per reports, the accused, Surya Maharana, attacked his brother, Ashok Maharana, with a sharp weapon in a fit of rage over a property dispute between them related to their house. Following the gruesome attack, Surya attempted to hide in a nearby house. However, enraged locals caught him and thrashed him severely.

The situation further escalated when police arrived to take Surya into custody. A mob attacked the police, reportedly injuring a female Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a driver. The locals also vandalized a police vehicle and pelted stones.

Amidst the chaos, the police managed to arrest Surya along with two others involved in the unrest.

The Bharatpur Police have started an investigation into the matter.