Bhubaneswar: The police have arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of raping a woman and her minor daughter in the Odisha capital here.

The accused has been identified as Saroj Kumar Behera of Nipania under Tamaka police limits in Jajpur district. He was working as a domestic help at the residence of the victim woman in Badagada area of the city.

According to police, the accused had secretly recorded some photos and videos of the woman and her daughter while working in their residence.

Behera allegedly raped the woman and her daughter several times by threatening them to make the photos and videos viral on social media. He also sent the photos and videos to the woman’s husband.

The woman lodged a complaint in this regard with Badagada police. The cops today arrested Behera and produced him in a local court after registering a case against him under various Sections of BNS and POCSO Act.

During interrogation, the accused has confessed to the crime. He had been earlier booked in several cases at Jajpur police station, said the Badagada police in a statement.