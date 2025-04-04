Dhenkanal: A hunting trip ended in tragedy late Thursday night when a man was accidentally shot dead by his friend in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district.

The incident took place near a cashew forest at Kadalipal village under Rasol police limits. According to police, four friends from Manpur village had gone into the forest for hunting when the mishap occurred.

During the expedition, one of the men, Prashant Nayak, allegedly mistook his friend Babula Nayak for a wild animal and opened fire. Babula died on the spot.

In a state of panic, the group reportedly hid Babula’s body in the forest near Kanpur village and returned home without informing anyone. The victim’s wife, Jhilli Nayak, was later informed about her husband’s death. She alerted the local villagers, who then reported the matter to the Rasol police.

Police soon reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination at Hindol Hospital.

Prashant has been detained for questioning. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting and whether any foul play was involved.