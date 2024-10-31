Puri: A man and his son were allegedly killed following a violent altercation with neighbours over a land dispute at Samagara village under Penthakata Marine police limits in Odisha's Puri district, last night.

The deceased have been identified as Rabi Swain and his son Prakash Swain.

According to reports, a longstanding land dispute between the Swain family and their neighbours, led by Jyoti Pradhan, erupted into a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated, turning into a physical confrontation.

Jyoti Pradhan and his family members allegedly attacked Rabi and Prakash with sharp weapons. Prakash died on the spot, while Rabi sustained severe injuries.

Rabi was rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, this morning.

On being informed, police reached the village to bring the situation under control. Cops have detained two persons for questioning in connection with the incident.

An investigation is ongoing to establish further details surrounding the dispute and the subsequent attack.