Baripada: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his son to death during a family dispute at Narama village under Khaira police limits in Odisha's Balasore district, late last night.

According to reports, Jogendra Singh started thrashing his wife Muni Singh for some reason after returning home. Their elder son, Rajesh Singh, intervened in an attempt to protect his mother and protested against his father's actions.

Enraged by his son's opposition, Jogendra attacked Rajesh with a knife, stabbing him in the chest.

Family members rushed Rajesh to Oupada Hospital. However, due to the absence of doctors there, he was shifted to the Soro Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, the accused is reportedly absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and apprehend him.