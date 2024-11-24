Angul: In a shocking incident, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her son at Susuda village under Angul Town police limits in Odisha, today.

The accused, identified as Saroj Nayak, has been arrested.

According to reports, a dispute broke out between Saroj and his mother, Lata Nayak, late last night over an unknown issue. The argument reignited this morning, escalating into a heated verbal exchange.

In a fit of rage, Saroj allegedly assaulted his mother, leading to her death.

Villagers informed the local police, who arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the altercation that led to the fatal attack.