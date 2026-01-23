Kendrapara: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly tried to burn his daughter-in-law alive for giving birth to a baby girl at Damarpur village under Pattamundai Rural police limits in Odisha's Kendrapara district last night.

According to reports, the woman was sleeping when her father-in-law allegedly brought petrol from a nearby village market. He then poured the petrol on the bed and set it on fire, allegedly with the intention of killing his daughter-in-law and her newborn daughter.

The woman and the infant narrowly escaped the attack. As the fire spread quickly, the victim managed to flee the house. She reportedly spent the entire night outside to save herself and the baby. Household items inside the house were completely gutted in the fire.

The woman, identified as Sasmita Das, was married eight years ago to Sushant Ray of Damarpur village. Sushant has two daughters from his first marriage.

After Sasmita gave birth to a girl child, she was allegedly subjected to repeated physical and mental harassment. The woman reportedly told the police that her husband, father-in-law, and mother-in-law tortured her for not giving birth to a male child.

A police investigation is underway, and further action will be taken based on the complaint and evidence collected.