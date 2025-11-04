Bhubaneswar: A man allegedly tried to rape a woman and her 10-year-old daughter at the bus terminal located in Baramunda, Bhubaneswar, on November 2.

As per reports, the accused, identified as Pabitra Kanhar (39) of Begunipada in Ganjam district, attempted to rape the mother-daughter duo when the two were resting at the bus terminal while waiting for a bus.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the woman, the Bharatpur police arrested the accused.

The cops managed to nab him while he was trying to flee.

He was arrested under relevant Sections of the BNS and produced before a court.