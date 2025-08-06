Keonjhar: A man, his wife, and their daughter lost their lives after being run over by a speeding container truck near Telkoi in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The incident occurred around 6:30 AM on National Highway-49 under Telkoi police limits. According to reports, the three, identified as Tankadhar Patra, his wife, and their daughter of Bahadapashi village under Barkote police limits in Deogarh district, were travelling on a motorcycle when the accident happened.

They were en route to drop the girl off at an educational institution when tragedy struck. A fast-moving vehicle hit them from behind, causing them to fall onto the road. A container truck coming from the same direction ran over them, crushing them to death on the spot.

Following the incident, locals blocked NH-49 in protest, demanding action against reckless driving and better road safety measures. Telkoi police reached the scene shortly after being informed and launched an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, the container truck involved in the accident has reportedly been seized near the Janasanpur toll gate.