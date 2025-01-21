Koraput: A couple died after coming in contact with a live electric wire laid by poachers at Geruput village under Nandapur block of Odisha's Koraput district on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Balaram Galel and his wife Bala Galel.

According to reports, the two had gone to the nearby forest in the afternoon to collect firewood. Accidentally, they came in contact with an electrified wire set up by poachers to trap wild animals. The husband-wife duo was electrocuted on the spot.

When the couple did not return home for a long time, their family members and villagers began searching for them. They eventually found their bodies in the forest and informed the police.

The Nandapur police arrived at the scene and first disconnected the electric supply to the wire. The bodies were recovered and sent to the Nandapur Community Health Center for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the police have started an investigation to identify and arrest the poachers.