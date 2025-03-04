Nabarangpur: A couple was found dead inside a locked house in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today, with police suspecting suicide.

The decomposed bodies of Durjan Gand (40) and his wife Bijabai Gand (35) were recovered from their residence in Amapara village under Kundei police limits in the district.

According to reports, the couple had been missing since Saturday. Durjan's mother had earlier lodged a missing complaint at the Kundei police station.

This morning, villagers informed the police after detecting a foul smell coming from the house. Upon arrival, police recovered the bodies and initiated an investigation.

While the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, preliminary findings indicate that the couple might have died by suicide, as pieces of cloth were found around their necks.

However, cops have not ruled out the possibility of foul play. Further investigation is underway.