Champua: In a tragic incident, a man and his wife and son died in a road mishap while visiting daughter's house in Odisha's Keonjhar district.

The deceased persons were identified as Aiban Pradhan of Sananai village, his wife Mathamani Pradhan and son Mangal Pradhan.

The incident occurred at 5.00 am near Dolita Chhak under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district.

According to reports, an iron-laden truck hit the trio while they were travelling on a motorcycle to meet daughter and son-in-law at Dolita village on auspicious occasion of Holi festival. While Aiban Pradhan ded on the spot, mother-son duo died at Keonjhar hospital.

The driver of the truck reportedly fled the scene following the mishap.

Reacting to the incident, the irate locals staged road bloackade by burning tyres.

On receiving information, Champua police and tahasildar reached the spot to pacify the protestors.