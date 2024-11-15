Bhubaneswar: Alleging the commercialisation of religion, a police complaint was filed against a man, who has been running an ashram, in Bhubaneswar.

In its complaint, the Odisha Samajsebi Mahasangha stated Kashinath Mishra has been claiming his minor son is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Mishra is placing tulsi leaves and Bhagvad Gita, which are the sacred items for Hindus, at the feet of his son and worshipping him the Baikunta Dham Ashram in Khandagiri area.

The photo of worshipping the boy has been viral on social media platforms.

The complainant further stated such kind of acts amount to disregard for the Hindu religion. Also, Mishra is violating the Right to Education of his son by not letting him attend school.

The Mahasangh mentioned the self-claimed Baba Sarathi was carrying out similar activities and Mishra has now replaced him.

Reacting to the allegations, an inmate of the Ashram said Mishra’s son is equivalent to Lord Jagannath. The boy has cured the inmates from disease and sorrow.

The inmate added Puri King Dibyasingha Deb also in knowldege about the boy as an incarnation of Lord Jagannath.