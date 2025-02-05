Sambalpur: In investigation into major dacoity at Manappuram Gold Loan office in Sambalpur district last month, Odisha police nabbed the prime accused from Guwahati.

The Sambalpur police caught the main accused Uttam Paswan and is expected to bring him on a seven-day remand for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Ainthapali police arrested two more accused persons in connection with the gold loot incident. They were Pankaj Paswan (26) and his cousin Ajay Paswan, both are residents of Bihar.

While Pankaj was nabbed from Hooghly district in West Bengal, Ajay was arrested from Thelkuli area in Sambalpur district, informed SDPO Tofan Bag.

However, Sambalpur police is yet to recover the gold and cash looted from the leading finance firm.

On January 3, around 10 robbers with firearms and sharp-edged weapons looted approximately 30 kg gold worth over Rs 20 crore and Rs 4.81 cash from an office of Manappuram Gold Loan at Budharaja Main Road in Sambalpur in broad daylight.