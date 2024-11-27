Bhubaneswar: The loss of lives of three tribal women in Mandipanka village of Kandhamal district after consuming mango kernel cannot be termed as starvation deaths.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra told the Odisha Legislative Assembly during a discussion on adjournment motion today.

Opposition Biju Janata Dal moved the adjournment motion over the status of the National Food Security Act in the state and the alleged starvation deaths of tribals in Madipanka village.

While responding to the motion, Patra informed the House, during the on-the-spot investigation, officials found enough quantities of food grains in the houses of the three deceased. He stated the women received food grains under the Food Security Act, even without completion of their e-KYC.

The Minister further informed the State Legislative Assembly that post-mortem reports of the three women showed they died due to food poisoning.

The deceased families have already received the compensation from the Government, he stated.

In order to further streamline the process, the State Government has provided rice for the months of July, August, and September to the beneficiaries in Madipanka village under the NFSA. The Food Supplies minister also stated that steps have been initiated to provide the rice for the months of October, November and December.

The food minister noted that as many as 3,26,33,097 members of 93,23,079 families have been enrolled under the NFSA while 10,03,719 members of 3,15,024 families are covered under the State Food Security Scheme. He asserted that around 80 per cent of the state’s population is getting free rice under both NFSA and SFSS.

The Opposition demanded the resignation of the Minister alleging that the tribals died as the government failed to provide free ration to the deceased families.

BJD leaders called the tragic deaths of tribals due to eating mango kernel a shameful incident for the state. The opposition also criticised the statements made earlier by some Ministers who had claimed that mango kernel is a traditional food of tribals.

Notably, eight women from Mandipanka consumed mango kernel gruel on October 30. They were taken to Bramhanigaon hospital later after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.

Two of the women, Runu Majhi and Ramita Majhi died on November 1 after being referred to MKCG Medical College in Berhampur. Another victim Jeeta Majhi succumbed while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on November 18.