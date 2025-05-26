Bhubaneswar: For 38-year-old Mahesh (name changed) from Kalahandi district, he had no idea a simple ulcer in his mouth could bring a troublesome health journey. What began as a minor sore and irritation in the left buccal mucosa (left side of the mouth's cheek) became something far more serious. It persisted for 3 months, slowly spreading to his jawbone and causing difficulty in opening his mouth, making him seek medical attention at Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar.

At the hospital, Mahesh underwent thorough clinical examinations and specific investigations, including a CT scan and biopsy, which revealed a much graver diagnosis: advanced oral cavity cancer with significant jawbone involvement. Given the complexity of the condition, a multidisciplinary team planned an extensive surgical approach.

The patient was counselled about the procedure, and the surgical team, led by Dr. Nitish Ranjan Acharya, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, and Dr. Biswajit Mishra, Consultant - Plastic Surgery, performed a composite resection of the lesion with microvascular reconstruction using a free fibula bone graft along with a large skin paddle. This high-end surgery involved reshaping the lower jawbone from the patient’s fibula, ensuring both structural integrity and functional restoration.

Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, stated, "This case highlights the expertise and advanced capabilities of our surgical and reconstructive teams. Successfully reconstructing a jawbone using microsurgical techniques is a testament to our hospital’s commitment to high-end medical care."

The patient remained hospitalized for 14 days, during which his recovery was closely monitored. Upon discharge, he expressed immense satisfaction with the outcome of the procedure and the rehabilitation process.

Dr. Nitish Ranjan Acharya, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, emphasized the challenges of treating advanced head and neck cancers, noting, "This was a highly complex case requiring precision and coordination between surgical oncology and plastic surgery teams. Our goal was not just to remove the cancer but to restore the patient’s ability to speak, eat, and maintain a good quality of life."

Dr. Biswajit Mishra, Consultant - Plastic Surgery, the lead reconstructive surgeon, added, "Rebuilding the jaw using the patient’s fibula is an intricate procedure, requiring microsurgical anastomosis of blood vessels. This case was a perfect example of how advanced reconstructive surgery can offer a new lease of life to cancer patients."

The successful completion of this case underscores Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar’s position as a centre of excellence for head and neck oncology and reconstructive surgery. With state-of-the-art facilities and a team of highly skilled specialists, the hospital continues to provide world-class care for patients facing complex medical conditions.

The patient has since resumed normal activities and is undergoing post-surgical rehabilitation to ensure long-term well-being. This milestone reinforces the hospital’s commitment to providing advanced cancer care and innovative reconstructive solutions, improving the lives of patients across Odisha and beyond.