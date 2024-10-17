Bhubaneswar: Water supply to many localities in the capital city here will remain suspended for 24 hours, said the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO) today.

The water supply to many localities in the capital city and on its outskirts will remain suspended from 2 pm on October 18 to 2 pm on October 19, said the WATCO.

“Water supply from Mundali barrage would be stopped temporarily for carrying out repair work at the main line. Due to this, the water supply to various places in the capital city and on its outskirts will be suspended for 24 hours,” it added.

According to the WATCO, water supply will be suspended at Kalinga Nagar, Patrapada, Bharatpur, Shampur, Ghatikia, Khandagiri area, Kolathia, Aiginia, Baramunda, Jagannath Vihar, Rental Colony, CRPF Square area, Ekamra Villa, Baramunda bus stand area, Tapoban and AIIMS area.

Similarly, the residents of Jadupur, Dumuduma, Housing Board Colony, Jagamara, Jagamohan Nagar, Dharma Vihar, Gandamunda, Bhaktamadhu Nagar, Anant Vihar, Lingaraj Vihar, Kargil slum, Kapilaprasad area, Sundarpada, Baramunda, Krishna Garden, Mallick Complex, Siddhi Vihar, Soubhagya Nagar, Satabdi Nagar, Aerodrome area, Bhimpur, Palaspalli, Forest Park, Siripur, Ganganagar, IRC Village, Nayapalli, Kabari slum, Gadasahi slum, Nilakantha Nagar, Balitota Sahi, Anand Vihar, Sitapur slum, Shashtri Nagar, Niladri Vihar, Salia Sahi and Maitree Vihar will not get water supply for 24 hours, added the WATCO.

Authorities of the WATCO have urged the residents to store water to meet their requirements from 2 pm on Friday to 2 pm on Saturday.