Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to contain Maoist activities in Odisha.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party claimed that Maoist activities in the state have gone up in last 10 months.

According to the Opposition party, Maoist activities have increased in at least three districts of Odisha since the formation of BJP government in the state.

“Naxal activities have gone up in Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts of Odisha. Reports claimed that Naxals were recruiting new cadres and collecting money from people in these districts some days ago. The state government is yet to show any urgency even though the issue has been highlighted by the media several times recently,” said BJD leader and former minister Priti Ranjan Ghadai at a press conference here today.

The BJD leader claimed that the Naxal activities had declined to the minimum level in Odisha during the BJD rule. However, the trend got reversed in last 10 months.

“The Maoist activities in the state had declined due to the steps introduced by successive BJD governments. Odisha had been declared as a Maoist-free state way back in 2013. It is unfortunate and concerning that Maoist activities have resurged after 11–12 years,” Ghadai added.

The former minister further claimed that rise in Maoist activities has threatened the internal security in Odisha. This may affect state’s development by discouraging new investments.

“Major investment proposals have been planned for Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts. Investors may shy away if there is deterioration in law and order situation in these areas,” he stated.