Cuttack: In order to prevent discrimination against women bus passengers, a team of the State Transport Authority (STA) today conducted a marathon inspection at the Netaji Bus Terminal, Cuttack.

Acting as per the directive of Minister of Commerce and Transport Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, STA Secretary Chinmayee Biswal, Deputy Transport Commissioner Biranchi Narayan Adhikari team visited the Cuttack bus terminal this morning. They monitored over 20 buses across different routes, closely observing the behaviour of bus staff towards women passengers. The move is aimed at to curb the superstitions and discriminatory practices such as denying women the first-passenger entry.

They also interacted with several women travellers at the bus terminal to understand their experiences regarding discrimination.

The Government also decided to extend similar inspections and awareness campaigns across all the bus terminals in the State.

Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said, "Ensuring passenger safety is the responsibility of the STA. Especially when it comes to the dignity of women, our government is committed to taking proactive measures. Any form of disrespect towards women is unacceptable." He has instructed the STA to expand such inspection programs further.

Principal Secretary of the department, Usha Padhee, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and dignity of passengers. She confirmed such surprise inspections will continue in the future to strengthen women’s safety in public transport.

STA Secretary stated, “As per government instructions, team conducted an inspection at the Cuttack bus terminal today. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, any form of discrimination against passengers is a punishable offense. The regulations also include provisions for penalties and permit cancellations. However, today's survey revealed satisfactory feedback.”

Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur emphasised, “Women are revered as deities in our culture. Ensuring their dignity is not just STA’s responsibility but a duty for society as a whole. No one should mistreat women. If such incidents come to our notice, strict legal action will be taken as per government directives.” He also highlighted the importance of awareness initiatives alongside inspections and called for support from social organisations and bus owners' associations.