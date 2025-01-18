Bhubaneswar: For one more time, the Customs Department’s Air Intelligence Team seized a large haul of marijuana from the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

Today, the Customs Department seized marijuana worth ₹7 Crore from a youth at the Bhubaneswar airport. The youth has been detained for questioning.

Official sources said the youth arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport with the smuggled marijuana from Bangkok.

In past 15 days, the Customs Department seized marijuana worth around ₹15 Crore from flight passengers at the Bhubaneswar airport. The contraband consignments were smuggled from Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur. Three persons including two women were arrested.

In a similar instance, two cannabis smugglers including a woman were arrested by the State Excise Police at the Rourkela Railway Station.

While attempting to smuggle a large quantity of cannabis through train, the police arrested Parfulla Naik aged 38 and Mamata Singh aged 47 near the second entrance of the railway station. A total of 38.65 kg cannabis was seized from their possession.