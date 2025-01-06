Bhubaneswar: The officials of the Customs Department today seized over 9 kg marijuana at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Odisha capital here.

The officials seized the marijuana from two women flyers who arrived at BPIA from Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

The marijuana was kept in 19 packets, hidden in two trolley bags. On a tip-off, officials of the Customs Department scanned the two bags and found the drugs.

The officials seized the marijuana after the two women could not produce any valid documents in this regard. The market price of the seized drugs is stated to be over Rs 9 crore.

The two women were illegally transporting the marijuana from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar. They have been arrested and produced in a court, said the Customs Department.

The customs officials are planning to take the two women on remand and interrogate them as part of their investigation into the case.