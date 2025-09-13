Koraput: Panic gripped Koraput town on Saturday after the roof of a market complex, located in front of the Superintendent of Police’s office, collapsed, leaving several people feared trapped under the debris.

Two persons rescued from the site were immediately rushed to the Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College & Hospital

for treatment, of them one succumbed.

The deceased person has been identified as P. Loknath, a betel shopkeeper.

Police, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and Fire Services personnel were pressed into service and rescue operations are underway.

According to reports, the market complex housed three shops—a bakery, a betel shop, and a lassi shop. The roof caved in suddenly during peak business hours, catching both shopkeepers and customers unaware.

Preliminary information suggests that multiple people, including shop owners and customers, may still be trapped under the debris.