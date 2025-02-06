Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department is going to organise the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign from 10th to 19th February for elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) in six endemic districts of the state namely Balangir, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Cuttack, Kandhamal, and Nayagarh.

For this, a state-level media sensitisation workshop was organised by the department in collaboration with the Global Health Strategies here today.

The objective of this workshop was to facilitate comprehensive dissemination of information that highlights the debility caused by Lymphatic Filariasis – to ensure individuals and communities receive accurate information about the seriousness and impact of the disease.

“During MDA round, it will be ensured that eligible beneficiaries in these six districts must consume anti-filarial drugs in the presence of health workers. Children below two years, pregnant women and seriously ill people must not consume the prescribed dosage”, Bijay Kumar Mahapatra, Special Secretary and Director Health Services, explained.

He also stressed that, “Under this programme, the participation of community is extremely crucial. With the commitment towards elimination of Filariasis, it is very important for public representatives, officials, health workers and the community to make the filariasis elimination programme a public movement”.

“Only with the support of the community and the media, we will be able to eliminate LF completely. If beneficiaries in large numbers consume anti-filaria drugs, it will break the chain of transmission,” Special Secretary Jitendra Kumar Bebarta said.

“Filaria is a serious public health problem which is spread by mosquito bites. Filariasis is one of the leading causes of long-term disability worldwide. Commonly it is acquired in the childhood and manifested in adulthood, this infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes abnormal swelling of the body parts which is irreversible. People with Filariasis often suffer from manifestations such as Hydrocele (inflammation of the scrotum), lymphoedema (swelling in the limbs) and Chyluria (milky white urine),” Director, Public Health, Neelkantha Mishra elaborated.

Mishra added that anti-filarial drugs are totally safe and passed multiple tests before administration. Minor side-effects which is usually rare and to address any such situations post drug consumption, Rapid Response Teams led by medical doctors will also be deployed in each block.

India’s National Programme for Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis now has a five-pronged strategy:

Mass Drug Administration (MDA): Anti filarial drugs are administered to prevent transmission of Filariasis in the endemic areas. Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP): Caring for patients through home-based morbidity management for lymphoedema and surgical correction for hydrocele cases. Vector Control (Surveillance and Management): Integrated vector control with multi sectoral coordinated efforts High Level Advocacy: Inter sectoral convergence with allied ministries such as Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of HRD and Ministry of Urban and Rural Development Innovative Approaches: Leveraging existing digital platforms for LF and exploring alternate diagnostics

Pravakar Sahu, Additional Director cum State Program Officer, Vector Borne Diseases said, “Keeping in mind India's commitment to eliminate filariasis by 2027 and acknowledging the importance of continuing important public health initiatives, the Government of Odisha is undertaking MDA rounds in 47 blocks 6 districts on which Bolangir, Kalahandi and Rayagada will administer three drugs namely DEC, Albendazole and Ivermectin and remaining three districts Cuttack, Kandhamal and Nayagarh will administer two drugs namely DEC and Albendazole”.

During this round around 15,000 trained drug administrators including ASHAs will visit every household in 47 blocks of 6 districts to ensure drug consumption to more than 37 Lakh beneficiaries. To supervise the MDA, around 1500 supervisors are also deployed to ensure the quality of the program.

Lastly, Shubhashisha Mohanty, Joint Director (VBD) thanked all participants and emphasized that with the combined efforts of all, we can eliminate the debilitating disease like Lymphatic Filariasis from the state.

He also said by intersectoral collaboration with Various Govt. departments like Panchayati Raj, School & Mass Education, Higher Education, Mission Shakti, Women & Child Development, Industries, Steel & Mines, SC &ST Dev department, H&UD the State has aimed to achieve more than 90% drug coverage.

Senior government officials, state representatives of World Health Organization (WHO), PCI, Rotary International and GHS were also present in this media workshop.