Bolangir/Bhubaneswar: Following India’s decision to revoke visas en masse after evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistani nationals residing across India, including Odisha, are grappling with anxiety and uncertainty.

One such individual is Sarada Kukreja, who has been living in Thikadarpada, Bolangir district, for the past 35 years. Originally from Pakistan, Sarada moved to India after marrying businessman Mahendra Kukreja.

Although she holds an identity card issued by the Indian Government, Sarada has not yet been granted Indian citizenship.

After receiving a ‘Leave India’ notice from the Bolangir district police, she has been inconsolable and deeply distressed.

“I have neither spoken to anyone from Pakistan nor visited the country in the past 60 years. Kindly allow me to live here," Sarada pleaded, fighting back tears.

"The Indian Government must understand that I have been casting my vote for years. Asking me to leave now is unfair," she added.

Sarada’s son, Gelu Kukreja, also voiced his concern: “My mother has been staying in India for more than 50 years. She should be considered an Indian citizen, especially since she has been participating in elections.”

Meanwhile, Odisha DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania confirmed on Saturday 12 Pakistani nationals have been identified as currently residing in the State.

Clarifying the situation, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan stated, “The police have all the necessary information. Based on that, arrangements for smooth deportations will be made.”

In Bhubaneswar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagmohan Meena confirmed at a press conference that one Pakistani national residing in the city has been served a ‘Leave India’ notice.

Instructions have been issued to all Pakistani nationals living in different parts of Odisha to leave the country by April 27. Those failing to do so will be treated as overstaying foreign nationals, which could attract penal action.

Following the Pahalgam attack, visas issued to Pakistani nationals across 14 categories have been cancelled. However, the Ministry of External Affairs has clarified long-term visas issued to Pakistani nationals will remain valid.