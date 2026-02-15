Sambalpur: A major fire broke out at a cold storage facility in Nuniamunda under Baunshlaga Gram Panchayat of Bamra block in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday morning, causing extensive damage. The loss is estimated to be more than Rs 15 crore.

The incident occurred around 6 am. According to reports, an employee had switched on the motor in the morning, but it stopped within ten minutes. When he tried to restart it, the motor did not function. On checking inside the premises, he noticed smoke billowing out and immediately informed the owner, Anubhav Lath.

The owner reached the spot and informed the Govindpur fire station. As the fire spread rapidly and intensified, fire brigades from Laikera and Kirmira in neighbouring Jharsuguda district were also pressed into service. Around six firefighting vehicles were deployed to control the blaze.

The cold storage reportedly had a large quantity of mahua flowers, dry chillies, mango kernels and other materials. All the goods were completely gutted in the fire. The building itself has also been severely damaged.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, an electrical short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze.

The absence of a nearby water source made the operation difficult, forcing fire personnel to arrange water supply from a distant location. Initial efforts were also hampered due to an attack by bees in the area.

Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and assess the total extent of the damage.