Bhubaneswar: Several garment shops were burnt to ashes after a massive fire broke out at the underground market in Unit I market building on Diwali night. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, it is suspected that short circuit could have been the reason.

The fire broke out in the underground passage from Market Building to Unit 1 haat late on Thursday night amid Diwali festivities. With the flames spreading, many garment shops were gutted in the area. "We were in our houses when the fire broke out. I don't think any firecracker or earthern lamp led to the mishap. It was probably a short circuit," said a local.

On getting information, fire services reached the spot. Around 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. Capital Police too reached the spot. Sources said it took almost four hours to bring the situation under control. While the assessment of the damage is yet to be done, it is believed that valuables worth lakhs were destroyed in the blaze as the shops were situated in very close proximity and were mostly dealing with sarees and fabrics which could have led to rapid spread of the flames.