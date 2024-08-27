Puri: Tension prevailed after over 30 houses of 15 families were gutted in a major fire outbreak in Satyabadi district of Odisha's Puri district late on Monday night. The incident took place at Alisa village at around 1.40 am.

While properties worth lakhs were destroyed in the blaze, one person suffered critical injuries. Sources said the fire also claimed lives of three cattle.

As per reports, the fire broke out at one of the houses and then spread to adjoining areas reducing all the properties to ashes.

Though the exact reason behind the fire outbreak is not established yet, it is suspected that a short circuit might have caused it.

Alisa sarpanch Suraj Chandra Sethy said the reason behind the fire is still unclear. "A lot of valuables have been burnt to ashes including 10-15 quintal paddy, a two-wheeler, bicycles and ornaments for many weddings in respective families.I request the administration to give due compensation to affected families," he appealed.

Further details are awaited.