Aska: A devastating fire broke out late Saturday night at a vegetable market in Laxmi Bazar, Aska in Odisha's Ganjam district, reducing around 15 shops to ashes.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, reports suggest significant damage, with goods worth lakhs of rupees destroyed.

The incident occurred while the market was closed for Dussehra. According to preliminary findings, the fire is believed to have started in one shop before quickly spreading to neighbouring shops.

Upon receiving the information, firefighting teams rushed to the scene and worked for several hours to bring the flames under control. The extent of the damage is substantial, though no injuries have been reported so far.

Locals speculated that the lamps used during Dussehra puja could be a possible cause of the fire mishap. Further investigation is underway.