Rourkela: Articles worth lakhs were gutted into ashes by a massive fire at a market in Rourkela this morning. Five fire brigade teams of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) and Odisha Fire Service were pressed into action to douse the flames.

According to reports, the fire broke out at a showroom at around 7.00 AM today at Suruchi Bazaar located at Civil Township area in Rourkela city.

The locals informed the showroom owner and the fire service department about the incident.

Reports said the massive fire engulfed grocery and gift items valued at lakhs of rupees.

As the fire spread to the entire building, the fire brigade controlled the fire for two hours.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the fire erupted due to a short circuit.