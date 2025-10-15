Balasore: A major fire broke out at a stationery shop on College Road in Odisha's Balasore town, reducing goods worth over ₹1 crore to ashes. The blaze, which erupted late on Tuesday night, spread rapidly and engulfed the entire shop before fire services could bring it under control.

According to reports, thick smoke and flames were seen billowing from the shop, causing panic among locals. Firefighters rushed to the spot and battled the flames for several hours.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Preliminary estimates suggest extensive damage to stock and property. No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire mishap.