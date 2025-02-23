Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kalinga Studio will soon boast movie sets resembling airport, railway station, shopping mall and snow-clad mountains among other modern facilities.

The transformation work being undertaken at the iconic studio, located in the capital city here, has reached its last phase.

The state government had sanctioned Rs 200 crore in 2022 to develop Kalinga Studio with all modern facilities.

The transformation work is about to be completed in next few days. Once completed, the studio will have movie sets resembling airport, railway station, village, shopping mall, forest, snow-covered mountains, haunted house and river among others.

Besides, the studio will have its shooting floor, sound recording room, dubbing room, audio visual room, sound control room, animation work station, movie editing room, sound proof room and photography zone among other facilities.

Kalinga Studio was instrumental in bringing a new era in Odia film industry in 1980s and 90s. The indoor and outdoor sequences of several popular Odia movies had been shot at the iconic studio. In those days, the producers and directors of Odia films had almost stopped visiting studios in cities like Kolkata and Chennai.

The super cyclone of 1999 had caused extensive damage to the iconic studio. Since then, the facility has been lying unutilized.