Bhubaneswar: The political tussle over the demand for a CBI probe into the murder of former Odisha minister Naba Das has intensified, with BJP MP Pradeep Purohit dropping a bombshell by alleging that a person who had the aspiration to become the next CM of the state was the mastermind behind the killing.

"The mastermind is someone who aspired to become the Chief Minister after Naveen Patnaik. My earlier allegations are now proving to be true. Accused Gopal Das was merely a pawn. There is a conspiratorial group behind this assassination," said Purohit.

He also questioned the silence of the deceased's family members, alleging that their decision to trust former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the investigation process was driven by a desire to safeguard their political ambitions and properties.

“The family’s silence during a critical period raises serious questions. It’s unfortunate that their pursuit of power took precedence over seeking justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Naba Das' daughter and former Jharsuguda MLA Deepali Das today expressed her intention to formally request the State government to initiate a CBI probe into her father’s murder.

Speaking to the media persons, Deepali said, “I have urged the government and the Chief Minister to order a CBI investigation into the case. Our family is discussing the progress of the investigation and will write to the government in this regard. If the government is sensitive to this issue and truly respects my late father, I believe they should take this step.”

She further assured full cooperation in the investigation process, saying, “We will do whatever is required to aid the investigation and will support it in every way.”

Notably, Naba Das was allegedly shot by Gopal Das, a former ASI of police, in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. Naba Das was declared dead at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The accused was arrested the next day while the State government had directed the Odisha Crime Branch to probe the matter.

On the other hand, a recent revelation by the State Forensic Science Laboratory has brought a shocking twist to the case.

As per the forensic report, multiple firearms were used to kill Nab Das while he was alighting from his vehicle in Brajrajnagar, hinting towards the possible involvement of others in the crime.

The report further said that Naba Das' vehicle was hit with five rounds of bullets on the fateful day. While three bullets were fired from Gopal Das' gun, one bullet shell is still missing.