Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police in the Odisha capital has arrested a woman and her mother for duping a person from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in a matrimonial fraud.

The Nayapalli police in the city here today arrested the woman and her mother from Nayagarh district.

As per the complaint, the woman duped the Andhra Pradesh man on the pretext of marriage.

As per her plan, the woman and her mother met the Andhra man in a hotel in the capital city here a few days ago and both sides agreed to proceed with the marriage proposal.

They also finalized the date for the wedding ceremony and the groom-to-be and the bride-to-be exchanged the rings as part of the engagement ceremony. Subsequently, the groom-to-be gifted gold ornaments, costly garments and money to the woman.

However, the woman and her mother did not turn up for the wedding ceremony.

The Andhra man lodged a complaint in this regard with Nayapalli police. On the basis of the complaint, the cops registered a case and launched a probe into the incident.

They arrested the woman and her mother from Nayagarh and produced them in a local court.

According to police, the mother-daughter duo was earlier booked in a fraud case.