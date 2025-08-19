Baripada: In a move aimed at promoting local handicrafts and preserving the rich heritage of the region, Odisha Tourism Department has given nod to develop Guhaldihi in Mayurbhanj district as an integrated art and craft village. The village, which comes under Baripada block, is known for its famous Sabai grass craft.

Announcing the development on social media platform X, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who holds the Tourism portfolio, said the village will be developed by the department. The aim is to boost the local economy while offering an immersive experience of community craftsmanship in Sabai grass to tourists. The initiative will also provide a promising platform to showcase the region's culturally rich heritage, she said. Apart from that, tourists visiting Mayurbhanj, particularly those en route to Similipal National Park, will get an opportunity to have a firsthand experience of local craftsmanship, she said, adding that the integrated art and craft village will not just be a tourist attraction but also aid cultural exchange. With spaces for work and exhibition, the endeavour will ensure wider visibility of the local craft and integrate rural artisans in the tourism circuit.

"The project will breathe life into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign by fostering socio-economic upliftment of local artisans," the Deputy CM’s post read.

Located around 12 km from Baripada, Guhaldihi is home to weavers of Sabai grass, a fine natural fibre that grows in abundance in Mayurbhanj district. Given its versatile usage and durability, women weavers create both decorative and functional items like trays, coasters, mats, bags, baskets, lamps using the organic fibre. In rural areas, Sabai is also used to make ropes for tying roofs, walls, and fences, and even for making cots.