Brajarajnagar: While taking a bribe of ₹20,000, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL)’s Rampur Sub Area Manager of Orient Coal Area, Asit Kumar in his office today evening.

Kumar was demanding ₹30,000 bribe to lift the suspension order against Rampur dispensary ward boy Ramesh Soren and regularise his job.

Few months ago, the ward boy had approached contractor Babu Ram alias Bitu to lift the suspension order against Soren. When Babu Ram requested Asit Kumar for withdrawal of the suspension against Soren, the MCL official demanded ₹30,000 bribe. However, Babu Ram negotiated, and the official agreed for ₹20,000 to revoke of suspension and receive the rest of the amount later.

Accordingly, today at around 6 PM, Babu Ram handed over Rs 20,000 to the MCL office at his office in Brajrajnagar. The CBI officials who had laid the trap and were nearby caught the MCL official red-handed.

Till the filing of this report, the CBI officials took the MCL office into their custody and left Brajrajnagar.