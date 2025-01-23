Bhubaneswar: A mechanic was reportedly electrocuted while repairing a geyser in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The incident took place at Haripur village under Sahadevkhunta police limits in Balasore.

The deceased has been identified as Achyut Behera of Sartha area under Singla police limits.

Behera was engaged to repair a geyser at the residence of a villager at Haripur in the afternoon.

Behera reportedly collapsed after he suffered an electric shock while repairing the geyser. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, Behera was declared dead by the doctors at the health facility.