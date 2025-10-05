Bhubaneswar: Showing mirror to the government and bringing plights of people to the fore are the prime responsibilities of the newspapers, said Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the sidelines of the anniversary event of state's leading newspaper Sambad and its broadcast channel Kanak News, here at Hotel Swosti Premium on Saturday evening.

"Newspapers are the mirror of the society and journalists should possess power to perpetuate change. The motto of newspapers published in India and Odisha before Independence was to highlight the barbarism of British Raj and get freedom from its oppressive rule. The role of journalists to save democracy during Emergency is an inspiration for many young scribes. Showing mirror to the government and highlighting plights of common people backed by evidence-based reporting should be its guiding principles," added Majhi while addressing a jampacked audience.

Odisha's No1 newspaper Sambad completed 41 years and Kanak News 16 on October 4. Majhi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Prakash Dubey, Group Editor of Dainik Bhaskar and Poornima Joshi, Resident Editor of The Hindu Business Line joined the event as Guests of Honour.

He further underscored that a responsible media is not a friend of the government. They are the real friends of democracy and common people. The role of newspapers is not only to question the government, politicians or public servants but also a responsibility. The new-age journalists are unable to distinguish between criticism and slander. They are launching personal attacks instead of criticising it. The watchdog of the society should bring the shortcomings of the government to its notice through constructive criticism. Journalism is a noble profession and they should work in order to protect its dignity.

"Sambad is a milestone in Odisha newspaper industry. Despite the wider acceptance of social media, the popularity of Sambad has not diminished. Sambad Group is like a banyan tree in the Odisha media landscape and Kanak News has also been able to garner viewership with its credibility. Behind this success, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has immense contribution. Relentless struggle, hardwork and sacrifices by him has made the media house the state's No 1 media house. Regardless of party affiliation, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has never shied away from asking tough questions to the government. This is real journalism. In my political career, I have given immense respect to the fourth pillar of democracy. You all are aware how media was used in the previous government. The state government will never disrespect it nor play a hindrance to it while discharging its duties," he added.