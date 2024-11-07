Bhubaneswar: A medical aspirant student was found hanging at ALLEN Bhubaneswar, an institute offering various courses including NEET-UG.

The deceased has been identified as Kalyani Sahoo, a resident of Salipur area in Cuttack district.

According to reports, Kalyani, a Plus 2 second-year Science student, was enrolled at the Chandrasekharpur branch of ALLEN Bhubaneswar for coaching in a pre-medical course.

She was found hanging inside a hostel room at Patia in Bhubaneswar today.

On receiving information, Chandrasekharpur police recovered the body and initiated a probe into the incident.

Though the reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, reports said that the girl student was under stress in the past few days.

The family of the deceased alleged that Kalyani was depressed due to excessive study pressure at the institute. They demanded an investigation into the incident.