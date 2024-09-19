Bhubaneswar: Medical College will be set up in all district headquarters of the state, informed Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on completion of 100 days of BJP government in Odisha.

"As part of the top 21 promises made by the Mohan Majhi-led BJP government in Odisha, the medical colleges will be established in all district headquarters of the state in five years. The blueprint in this regard is being prepared," he told reporters.

Speaking about the project, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming the office in 2014 had framed a new rule for setting up medical colleges in all districts of the country. Accordingly, the medical colleges have been set up in Odisha on the basis of central and state share of 60:40.

At present, 11 medical colleges are functioning in the state. Two more medical colleges are in the pipeline at Talcher and Kandhamal, he added.