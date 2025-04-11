Bhubaneswar: The state government will establish medical colleges in four more districts of Odisha.

This was revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the launch of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in the state today.

“At present, Odisha has 12 medical colleges. Two more colleges will be dedicated to the people very soon. This apart, the state government will set up medical colleges in four more districts of the state,” said the Chief Minister while speaking at the Ayushman Bharat event in Cuttack city.

The new medical colleges will be established in Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal and Nabarangpur districts. The state government has allocated funds for this purpose in 2025-26 Budget, added the Chief Minister.

According to Majhi, the BJP government in Odisha has appointed altogether 4,000 doctors and health staff in the state in last 10 months.

“The government is taking steps to recruit 5,000 more doctors and dentists in the state in the coming days,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government had earlier announced that medical colleges will be set up in all districts of Odisha in next five years.

In 2014, the Union Government had framed a new rule for setting up of medical colleges in all districts of the country. As per the rule, the medical colleges would be set up with 60:40 cost sharing between the Centre and the state governments.