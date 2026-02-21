Bhubaneswar: The medical representative of a pharmaceutical company was allegedly killed by two of his co-workers over past enmity in Odisha’s Rourkela city today.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagirathi Swain of Nuagaon under Erasama police limits in Jagatsinghpur district.

As per reports, Swain had reached Rourkela for some work yesterday. His body was found in a pool of blood near Rourkela civic township today.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. They have seized liquor bottles and some food items from the spot, reports said.

The cops have also detained two other employees of the pharmaceutical company for questioning in connection with the incident.

The duo had reportedly developed a grudge against Swain after he was awarded with promotion recently. They allegedly killed him after a brief argument last night, reports said.

Swain is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. His family members, meanwhile, alleged that some employees of the pharmaceutical company hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.