Bhubaneswar: Mangala Muduli, the Bonda boy from Malkangiri district in Odisha, created history as he cracked the NEET 2024 to become a doctor and serve his community.

By achieving this feat, he is the first to become a doctor in the Bonda tribe. He was allotted a seat at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for MBBS course.

Odisha ST & SC Development Department praised Mangala for his success in the NEET and for securing a place in the state's premier medical institution for medical study.

Reaching the impressive milestone was not smooth for the tribal boy. With a dream to become a doctor since childhood, Mangala worked hard in his studies despite the adverse situation in his family.

After schooling at Mudulipada SSD High School, he pursued +2 science at SSD higher secondary school Baladiaguda, Mathili, and successfully cleared the NEET on his first attempt.

"I dreamt of becoming a doctor since my childhood as there was no minimum healthcare facility and road connectivity in my village in Malkangiri. I have seen the suffering of people in my village to get healthcare services. If a person falls sick, he/she has to walk miles to a primary health centre. In such a situation, people take sorcer's help to get their patients to recover from health complications. This motivated me to make my dream true to serve people in my village," Mangala said.

Having no idea about NEET entrance to pursue medical education, Mangala completed his +2 education and looked for opportunities to come his way.

"I had no idea about any entrance to appear in to get enrolled into medical education. I was living with a notion that I can opt for medical science if I pursued science in +2. To clear the annual examination, I worked hard. As our economic condition was not sound, one of my schoolteachers helped me and bought me a mobile phone for my studies. I used to climb upon trees to download study materials on my phone as there was no mobile tower in my village," he said.

Managala gave all the credit to his teachers, particularly one Utkal Keshari Das, who had encouraged him to pursue his dream after his +2 education, for his success at NEET.

"After completion of +2, he inquired me about my interests for further studies. When I expressed about my interest for medical education, he assured me of providing complete assistance to qualify the NEET. He offered me to stay at his home and coach for the NEET at Erada in Bhadrak district. The initial days at Erada went adverse as I was not comfortable with studies in an air-conditioned room. I fell sick. At one point, I decided to quit the coaching classes and opt for +3 education. However, Sir encouraged me to continue the coaching to fulfill my ambition," he said.