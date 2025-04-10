Bhubaneswar: The state government has planned to construct a mega convention centre and a modern community market in the Odisha capital here.

The two projects will be executed in public-private-partnership (PPP) mode, reports said.

As per the plan, the mega convention centre having the seating capacity of 10,000 people will come up in Chandrasekharpur area of the city.

The proposed convention centre will be the biggest in the capital city. The project will be executed by the Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC).

The authorities have identified 18 acres of land in Chandrasekharpur area for the mega project. The convention centre will have plenary halls, meeting halls, small conference rooms, indoor exhibition halls, outer exhibition-cum-congregation spaces and parking facilities.

Besides, the authorities have planned to set up a three-star hotel adjacent to the convention centre in a PPP mode, reports added.

Similarly, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has planned to develop a mega community market in Ghatikia area of the city.

The swanky market will come up on 2.79 acres of land. The proposed community market will have three floors with proper passage, staircase, storage, toilets and other facilities.

As per reports, the market will be fully air-conditioned with separate sections for non-vegetarian and vegetarian items.

The community market will be set up in line with the Gajwel market in Telangana. The new facility can accommodate as many as 220 shops. There will be dedicated parking space for the market, reports added.